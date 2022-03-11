Odisha records lowest Covid cases in a year

Bhubaneswar, Mar 11 (PTI) Odisha recorded 104 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the lowest single-day spike in nearly a year, while two patients, including a teenager, succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.22 per cent and 24 children were among the newly infected, it said, adding that 48,294 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

On March 21 last year, the cases were lower than the current single-day count when there were 98 infections. The state had logged 108 infections and a fatality death on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was among the two deaths in Sundargarh district. The toll rose to 9,105 and these are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

There are 1,014 active COVID-19 cases and 135 patients recovered in the previous day. The COVID-19 tally rose to 12,86,457, including 12,76,285 recoveries, it added. PTI HMB RG RG

