Odisha: Records Show 49% Growth In GST & 57.45% Growth In Progressive State GST Collection

A 49% growth in Odisha's GST collection has been recorded in October 2021 as compared to the corresponding collection of the last year. Odisha's collection continues to increase, with Rs 3,593.34 crore collected in October 2021 compared to Rs 2,428.27 crore collected in October 2020, the state government revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

"The growth rate attained by Odisha is also the highest amongst major states for the second consecutive month," the statement released by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha, said.

The October collection of Rs 3,593 crore is also the state's third-highest ever gross GST collection since the implementation of GST in the state. GST collection in the state till October was Rs 23,897.20 crore, up from Rs 14,701.25 crore collected till October last year. This is a 62.55% increase on an annual basis. The corresponding collection till October 2019 was Rs 17,019.92 crore.

57.45% growth recorded in progressive OGST over a year

The state GST, also known as the OGST or Odisha Goods and Services Tax, collected during the month of October in 2021 was Rs 1,053.48 crore, which is up from Rs 660.09 crore collected in October last year, indicating a 59.60% increase in the collection of the state GST. On the other hand, Rs 1,053 crore collected in October 2021 is also the state's third-highest ever gross OGST collection. Progressive OGST collection till October this year is Rs 6,819.91 crore, up from Rs 4,331.54 crore collected till October last year, representing a progressive growth of 57.45%. Until October 2019, the equivalent value of the OGST collection was Rs 4,960.22 crore.

This increase in October 2021 is due to increased compliance among dealers with a turnover of more than Rs 5 crore, as well as follow-up actions such as non-filer assessment and return inspection in the case of incorrect return filers. According to the statement, 27,752 notices were issued to non-filers in the current fiscal year, while 6,359 assessments were launched for non-filing of returns. Better tax compliance by the industrial and mining sectors, as well as collection from matured GST demands issued by tax inspectors after return examination, have all contributed to an increase in the collection.

