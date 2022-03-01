Odisha registers 168 new COVID-19 cases, eight fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,85,206 on Tuesday, as 168 more people tested positive for the virus, the health department said.

The infections are the lowest since December 28 last when 156 COVID-19 infections were reported, it said.

The coronavirus death toll in the coastal state rose to 9,079 with eight more deaths it said.

The state had logged 171 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday.

Odisha now has 2,340 active cases, while 12,73,734 patients have recovered from the disease, including 430 in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The daily positivity rate was 0.37 per cent, and 29 children were among the new infections, a bulletin stated.

The state has conducted 45,204 sample tests in the past 24 hours. PTI HMB SBN MM MM

