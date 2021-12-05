Odisha Registers 189 New COVID Cases, 2 More Fatalities

Odisha on Sunday reported 189 new COVID-19 cases, four less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,50,249, a health department bulletin said.

Two more fatalities from Khurda and Cuttack raised the coronavirus death toll to 8,422, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have so far died due to comorbidities, the bulletin said.

Twenty-five children were among new patients, and 11 of 30 districts of the state did not report any fresh case.

Khurda district recorded the highest number of new cases at 83, followed by Sambalpur and Sundargarh at 12 each, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 2,313 active cases, while 10,39,461 people, including 257 in the last 24 hours, have recuperated from the contagion.

At least 59,468 samples were tested during the period and the positivity rate was at 0.31 per cent, it said.

Nearly 2.81 crore beneficiaries in the state have received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccines, and over 1.64 crore people have been administered both doses.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)