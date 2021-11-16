Odisha Registers 206 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,45,862 on Tuesday as 206 more people tested positive for the infection, 21 more than the previous day, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,381, a health official said.

The new cases were registered in 15 of the 30 districts of the state. Khurda registered the highest number of new cases at 120, followed by Cuttack (15) and Jajpur (12).

The fresh fatalities were recorded in Cuttack and Khurda districts. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Thirty-two children are among the new patients. The rate of infection among the 0-18 age group dipped to 15.53 per cent from 18.91 per cent on the previous day.

The state had reported 185 fresh infections on Monday, 262 on Sunday, 247 on Saturday, 263 on Friday, 271 on Thursday and 387 on Wednesday.

The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.41 per cent from 0.32 per cent on Monday.

The state now has 2,669 active cases, while 10,34,759 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 254 in the last 24 hours.

Odisha has thus far tested over 2.29 crore samples for COVID-19, including 49,975 on Monday, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 4.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, 26.48 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to people in Bhubaneswar till November 14.

Fourteen lakh people have received the first dose, while 12 lakh have been fully vaccinated under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In the 18-44 years age group, 8.26 lakh people have received the first dose, while 7.35 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

In the 45 years and above age group, 4.76 lakh people have taken the first dose, while 4.22 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

