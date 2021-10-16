Odisha registers 358 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,34,634 on Saturday as 358 more people tested positive for the infection, which is 109 less than the previous day; while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,282, a health official said.

Of the new cases registered in 23 of the 30 districts, 209 were reported in quarantine centres, while 149 were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 186, followed by 15 in Cuttack. Khurda registered 51.95 per cent of the fresh cases, he said.

Forty-seven children are among the new patients. The rate of infection in the 0-18 age group slightly dipped to 13.12 per cent from 14.13 per cent on the previous day.

The fresh fatalities were recorded in Khurda, Puri and Sundargarh districts.

The test positivity rate stood at 0.66 per cent. It was at 0.77 per cent on Friday, 0.81 per cent on Thursday and 0.98 per cent on Wednesday. The state had registered 467 cases on Friday, 521 on Thursday and 615 on Wednesday.

The districts of Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Nuapada did not record any fresh case.

Odisha now has 5,119 active cases, while 10,21,180 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 535 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The state has thus far tested over 2.10 crore samples for COVID-19, including 53,709 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate stood at 4.92 per cent. As many as 98.41 lakh people have been fully vaccinated so far. PTI AAM ACD ACD

