Odisha registers 4,829 fresh COVID-19 cases

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) Odisha on Monday registered 4,829 new COVID-19 cases, marginally higher than the previous day, while no fatality was recorded for the third consecutive day, a health bulletin said.

As many as 448 children are among the new patients. The daily positivity rate declined to 6.5 per cent from 6.72 per cent on the previous day, it said.

The new cases jumped more than 11-fold from 424 infections a week ago. The state had logged 4,714 cases on Sunday, while 4,852 infections were registered on June 12 last year.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported 993 cases, followed by 869 in Sundargarh, 644 in Sambalpur, 401 in Cuttack and 210 in Balasore, it said.

The active cases mounted to 20,560 -- including 6,496 in Khurda and 3,060 in Sundargarh, which are in the red zone. Sambalpur and Cuttack are in the yellow zone, the bulletin said.

The toll stood at 8,468 and these are confirmed as deaths due to COVID-19 after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the department said.

The caseload rose to 10.76 lakh, including 10.47 lakh recoveries as 386 more patients recuperated in the last 24 hours. The state tested 74,304 samples during the period, it added. PTI HMB ACD ACD

