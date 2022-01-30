Odisha registers 4,843 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) Odisha reported 19 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, the highest in nearly five months, pushing the toll to 8,594, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 12,45,911 with 4,843 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, registered 1,023 new infections and five deaths.

Odisha had logged 4,842 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday.

The coastal state now has 53,090 active cases, and 11,84,174 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 10,267 since Saturday, the bulletin said.

It tested 62,858 samples for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours at a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent. PTI HMB RBT RBT

