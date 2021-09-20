Odisha registers 510 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) Odisha Monday registered a slight decline in the daily COVID-19 cases with 510 people testing positive for the infection which pushed the state’s caseload to 10,20,754, a health department official said.

The state on Sunday had reported 623 cases while on Saturday it was 695.

Of the 510 new cases, 79 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents was 15.49 per cent against 15.24 per cent on Sunday.

While 297 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, the remaining 213 were local contact cases. Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest 197 cases followed by Cuttack (78). Khurda and Cuttack districts together accounted for 53.92 per cent of the total single day new cases in the state.

The districts of Bargarh, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Subarnapur did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Health and Family Welfare department said six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,141. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

As 510 people tested positive for the infection out of the 62,509 samples tested on Sunday, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 0.81 per cent.

The state currently has 5,494 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,07,066 patients including 746 on Sunday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.93 crore sample tests including 62,509 on Sunday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.28 per cent.

Over 71.84 lakh people have been fully inoculated while above 2.03 crore people have been administered with a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. PTI AAM RG RG