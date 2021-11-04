Odisha Registers More COVID-19 Recoveries Than New Cases

Odisha registered more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 416 people recuperated from the disease while 351 new infections pushed the tally to 10,42,773 on Thursday, a health department official said.

The state has been reporting more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases since November 1 as it reported 450 recoveries on Monday, 438 on Tuesday and 441 on Wednesday.

On November 1 the state had reported 316 new COVID-19 cases, 327 on Tuesday and 322 on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.81 per cent.

Of the new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, 45 patients were in the age group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection of people in this age group now is 12.82 per cent against the previous day’s 13.04 per cent.

Of the 351 new cases, 207 were reported from quarantine centres while the remaining 144 were local contacts. Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest of 181 new cases, followed by Cuttack (35). Eight districts reported zero cases.

The Health and family Welfare department said that four COVID-19 deaths were reported from the districts of Angul, Cuttack, Khurda and Puri.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) now is 0.47 per cent. The TPR was 0.52 per cent on Wednesday and 0.65 per cent on Tuesday.

The state currently has 3,931 active COVID-19 cases while 10,30,442 patients including 416 on Wednesday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.22 crore sample tests. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.61 per cent, the data released by the H&FW department said.

