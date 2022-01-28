Odisha registers over 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases continued to dip in Odisha, where 5,057 more people tested positive on Friday, 844 less than the previous day, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally stood at 12,36,226, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,560, it said in a bulletin.

The state had logged 5,901 single-day cases and eight deaths on Thursday. A week ago, it had reported 9,833 fresh infections.

Khurda district reported 1,111 new cases, followed by 495 in Cuttack and 429 in Sundargarh, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 64,217 active cases, and 11,63,396 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 11,157 since Thursday.

The state tested 61,635 samples in the past 24 hours at a positivity rate of 8.2 per cent, it added. PTI HMB RBT RBT

