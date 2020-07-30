Odisha Releases Over 16,000 Inmates To Decongest Jails Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Odisha Government has released a total of 16,789 prisoners from various jails across the state in the last four months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The step was taken after the Supreme Court directed all States and Union Territories to decongest the jails to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Total 16,639 Undertrial Prisoners (UTPs) and 150 Convicts have been released between March 20 and July 28 from Five Circles including Berhampur, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Baripada and Mirzapur, as part of decongestion measures of jails following the recommendation of High-powered Committee on the direction of Apex Court,” the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha said in a statement.

A high-powered committee identifies prisoners

A high-powered committee, set up by the Odisha Government, consisting of the Undertrial Review Committee of 30 District Judges, District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, Secretary DLSA, and Jail Superintendents decision to release prisoners on merit for decongestion of jails, the statement added.

On March 23, the Supreme Court had issued directives to the States and UTs to consider releasing Undertrials and prisoners convicted for crimes where the maximum punishment is less than seven years, in order to decongest jails amid fears of COVID-19 spread.

Following the directives of Apex Court, Odisha Government, on March 26, formed a High-powered committee to identify the inmates who can be released on parole or temporary bail in view.

(With agency inputs)

