Odisha Reports 105 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 More Death

Odisha on Monday registered 105 fresh COVID-19 cases, 84 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 10,50,354, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 8,423 as one more person from Puri district succumbed to the disease, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, the bulletin said.

Nineteen children were among new patients.

Odisha now has 2,205 active cases, while 10,39,673 people, including 212 in the last 24 hours, have recuperated from the infection.

At least 50,267 samples were tested during the period, and the positivity rate was at 0.21 per cent, it said.

Nearly 2.81 crore beneficiaries in the state have received the first jab of COVID vaccines, and over 1.64 crore people have been administered both doses.

