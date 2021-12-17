Odisha Reports 154 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Odisha on Friday recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases, 19 less than the previous day, with the caseload increasing to 10,52,472, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 8,441 as one more person succumbed to the disease in Kalahandi district, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the official data.

Khurda reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 79, followed by Cuttack at 20. Twenty-six children were among new patients, the bulletin said.

Odisha now has 1,976 active cases.

At least 166 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,42,002, it said.

The state conducted 59,733 sample tests during the period, and the positivity rate stood at 0.26 per cent.

Nearly 2.86 crore people have received the first jab of COVID vaccines, and more than 1.83 crore beneficiaries have been administered the second dose, the bulletin added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)