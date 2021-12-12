Odisha Reports 160 New COVID-19 Cases

Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Sunday mounted to 10,51,574 after 160 more people including 20 children, tested positive for the infection while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 8,434, a health department official said.

There has been a drop in the number of new infections as the state logged 173 cases on Saturday, 286 cases on Friday, 195 on Thursday, and 255 on Wednesday.

Of the new infections, Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest of 86 cases followed by 10 in Sundergarh. Ten districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

With 160 people testing positive out of 59,346 samples tested on Saturday, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) now is 0.26 per cent.

One fatality in Bhadrak districts took the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 8,434. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 1,955 active COVID-19 cases while 10,41,132 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease, including 205 on Saturday.

Odisha has thus far conducted over 2.44 crore sample tests and the state’s positivity rate stands at 4.3 per cent.

As many 1,75,98,902 people have been fully inoculated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

