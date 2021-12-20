Odisha Reports 186 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Odisha on Monday reported 186 new COVID-19 cases, seven less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,53,020, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 8,445 as a 72-year-old man in Khurda district succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new infections at 94, followed by Cuttack at 18.

Thirty-nine children are among the newly infected patients, it said.

The state now has 1,821 active cases.

At least 258 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,42,701.

The state conducted 54,226 sample tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, and the daily positivity rate was at 0.34 per cent.

Over 2.86 crore people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, and nearly 1.87 crore beneficiaries got the second jab in the state.

