Odisha reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, no death for ten days

Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) Odisha reported 19 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, the health department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there was no new fatality for the 10th successive day, it said.

There are 121 active cases and 33 more patients recovered from the disease, it added.

The new cases were detected after testing 14,608 samples, recording a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent.

So far, the state has recorded 12,88,272 cases. PTI HMB SOM SOM

