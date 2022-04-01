Odisha Reports 21 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Single-day Spike Since May 2020

Odisha on Friday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since May 2020, a health bulletin said.

The fresh cases have taken the state's coronavirus tally toll to 12,87,661, it said.

On May 11, 2020, fresh coronavirus cases were lower than the current single-day count when the state logged 14 new infections.

Odisha's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,121 as fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours.

The state had reported 32 new infections and one death on Thursday.

Odisha now has 366 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,78,121 people have recovered from the disease, including 40 in the last 24 hours. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

