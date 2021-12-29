Odisha Reports 221 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,54,381 on Wednesday as 221 more people tested positive for the infection, 65 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 8,457 as a 42-year-old man from Khurda and a 61-year-old woman from Koraput succumbed to the disease. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died so far due to comorbidities, it said.

Thirty-four children are among the new patients. The state now has 1,593 active cases, while 10,44,278 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 185 in the last 24 hours.

The state tested 63,290 samples for COVID-19, it said, adding that the daily positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, it said.

Odisha had reported 156 cases and two fatalities on the previous day.

Around 2.91 crore people have been inoculated thus far, of whom 2.02 crore have been fully vaccinated, it added.

