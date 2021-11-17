Odisha Reports 226 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fresh Fatalities

As many as 226 more people, including 33 children, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking Odisha's caseload to 10,46,088, a health official said.

Two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,383, the official said.

As many as 128 new cases were recorded in quarantine centres, while 98 infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases at 114, followed by 15 in Cuttack. Ten of the 30 districts did not report any new case.

A total of 206 new infections were detected on Tuesday, while the state reported 185 cases on Monday and 262 on Sunday.

The rate of infection among the 0-18 age group stood at 14.60 per cent against 15.53 per cent on the previous day. The daily test positivity rate stood at 0.37 per cent against 0.41 per cent on Tuesday and 0.32 per cent on Monday.

Khurda and Mayurbhanj districts registered one fresh fatality each. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far. Odisha recorded 6,498 COVID-19 deaths during the second wave of the pandemic this year, and 1,876 fatalities during the first wave in 2020, he said.

The state currently has 2,657 active cases, while 10,34,995 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 236 on Tuesday.

Odisha has thus far tested over 2.30 crore samples for COVID-19, including 60,508 on Tuesday. The state's positivity rate stood at 4.54 per cent.

As many as 1,38,21,736 people in Odisha have been fully vaccinated to date.

