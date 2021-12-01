Odisha Reports 237 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Odisha recorded 237 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, nine more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,49,345, a Health department bulletin said.

Two more persons succumbed to the disease, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 8,413, it said.

The state now has 2,370 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,38,509 people have recovered from the disease, including 203 in the last 24 hours.

Nuapada and Kandhamal districts have only one active COVID-19 case, and are among the seven districts that have the number of patients in single digits, the bulletin said.

Twelve out of the 30 districts of the state did not report any new coronavirus case in the last 24 hours.

Thirty-nine children were among those infected and Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is part, recorded the highest number of 113 new infections, followed by 19 in Cuttack, it said.

At least 61,851 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 0.38 per cent, the bulletin stated.

On Tuesday, the state had logged 228 new COVID-19 cases and two new fatalities.

Nearly 2.79 crore people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine and over 1.57 crore beneficiaries have been administered both doses, it added.

