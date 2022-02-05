Odisha reports 2,603 new COVID-19 cases, 22 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Feb 5 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,64,705 on Saturday as 2,603 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,711, a health bulletin said.

It is the lowest single-day spike since January 6. The daily cases plunged by 46 per cent from 4,842 a week ago. The state had registered 2,697 cases and 23 fatalities on Friday.

The daily positivity rate slightly dipped to 4.13 per cent from 4.44 per cent on the previous day as 63,045 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Khurda district reported the highest number of 444 cases, while 349 children were among the 2,603 new patients in the state.

Khurda reported seven fatalities, including four in Bhubaneswar, while Cuttack and Sundargarh reported three deaths each. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

The state now has 26,965 active cases, while 12,28,976 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 6,109 in the last 24 hours, it added. PTI HMB SBN ACD ACD

