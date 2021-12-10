Odisha Reports 286 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload rose to 10,51,241 on Friday as it reported 286 new infections, the health department said in its bulletin.

The coastal state's toll rose to 8,431, with two patients, one in Khurda and another in Bargarh, succumbing to the disease.

According to official data, 53 COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past.

Of the 286 new patients, 40 are children.

Khurda district reported the highest number of new infections at 147.

Fourteen out of 30 districts in the state did not report any new case, the bulletin stated.

Odisha now has 2,137 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,40,620 people have recuperated from the disease, including 217 in the past 24 hours, it said.

At least 58,816 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate touching 0.49 per cent, the bulletin said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 195 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities.

Nearly 2.83 crore beneficiaries in Odisha have received the first dose of the vaccine, and more than 1.72 crore people have been administered both the shots.

