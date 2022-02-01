Odisha Reports 3,086 New COVID Cases, 17 More Fatalities

Seventeen more COVID-19 patients, including two children, have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours in Odisha, taking the toll to 8,629, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday. At least 3,086 fresh infections, 243 less than the previous day, raised the tally to 12,52,326, it said.

The state had on Monday logged 3,329 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths.

The daily infection caseload plunged by 47.6 per cent from 5,891 a week ago.

The test positivity rate stood at 5.2 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 59,286 sample tests in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, recorded 652 new infections, followed by 325 in Cuttack.

At least 454 children were among those newly infected, it said.

Four fresh COVID fatalities were reported from Cuttack, two each from Puri and Khurda and one each from Balasore, Angul, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

Fifty-three other coronavirus-positive patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha now has 42,098 active cases, including 11,906 in Khurda, which is in the red zone along with Sundargarh and Cuttack.

A district with over 2,500 active infections falls in the red category.

Balasore, Nuapada and Jajpur are among the seven districts that are in the yellow zone with each having over 1,000 cases at present.

At least 8,181 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,01,546, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)