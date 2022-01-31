Odisha reports 3,329 new COVID cases, 18 more fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (PTI) Odisha reported 18 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, one less than the previous day, with the toll rising to 8,612, a health department bulletin said.

At least 3,329 fresh infections raised the tally to 12,49,240, it said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded 646 new cases, followed by 293 in Cuttack.

At least 504 children were among those newly infected, it said.

The test positivity rate stood at 5.87 per cent as the fresh infections were detected from 56,708 sample tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The daily caseload plunged by 54 per cent from 7,291 a week ago.

The state had logged 4,843 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Sunday.

A six-year-old girl, who succumbed to the disease in Dhenkanal, is among the 18 new fatalities, including four in Bhubaneswar and three each in Ganjam and Jajpur districts.

Two more patients in Jagatsinghpur and one each in Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Nayagarh succumbed to the infection.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities in the past, it said.

Odisha now has 47,210 active cases, including 14,332 in Khurda, which is in the red zone along with Sundargarh and Cuttack.

A district with over 2,500 active infections falls in the red category.

Balasore, Nuapada and Jajpur are among the seven districts that are in the yellow zone with each having more than 1,000 cases.

At least 9,191 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,93,365, it added. PTI HMB BDC BDC

