Odisha Reports 385 New COVID Cases, 1 More Death

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,24,454 on Friday as 385 more people, including 58 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 9,161 after another patient succumbed to the disease.

The state had logged 482 infections and a fatality on Thursday.

The bulletin said that 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 2,791 active cases.

The bulletin said that 13,12,449 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 502 since Thursday.

The state's daily positivity rate is 2.08 per cent on Friday.

