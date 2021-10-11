Odisha reports 448 new COVID cases, 6 more fatalities

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) Odisha on Monday reported 448 new COVID-19 cases, 204 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,32,144, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 8,255 as six more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

The daily infection rate among people below 18 years of age is at 13.16 per cent as the new patients include 59 children and adolescents, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 259 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 189 detected during contact tracing.

The number of single-day COVID cases dropped below 500 after a gap of five days, he said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of new cases at 208, followed by Cuttack at 48.

Three districts-Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Subarnapur - did not report any new case in the last 24 hours, he said.

Two fresh fatalities each were recorded in Cuttack, Kendrapara and Khurda, the official said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities.

Odisha now has 5,087 active cases, while 438 more people were cured of the disease since Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,18,749.

The state government has asked authorities to take strict measures to contain the spread of the infection in Bhubaneswar as the city accounted for about 40 per cent of the daily cases, Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said.

"As people are not following the COVID norms, the health department has asked the city authorities to impose more restrictions in the state capital.

"The police commissionerate has also been instructed to formulate action plans to ensure that there will be no large congregation of people at any place in the city," he said.

Of the 5,087 active cases in the state, 3,778 are in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area, he said.

The state has thus far conducted over 2.07 crore sample tests, including 63,887 on Sunday, for COVID-19 and the overall positivity rate stands at 4.9 per cent.

Altogether 93,83,364 people have so far received both doses of the vaccines. PTI AAM BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)