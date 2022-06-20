Odisha Reports 46 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,897 on Monday as 46 more people tested positive for the infection, five less than the previous day, a health bulletin said. The toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 267 active cases, while 18 more people have recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,451, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent as the new infections were detected from 9,849 sample tests, it added.

