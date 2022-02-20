Odisha Reports 492 New COVID Cases, 17 More Deaths

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,82,481 on Sunday as 492 more people, 42 less than the previous day's figure, tested positive for the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll due to coronavirus mounted to 9,011, with 17 more patients succumbing to the infection, it said.

The state had logged 534 new COVID-19 cases and 18 fresh fatalities on Saturday.

Odisha now has 6,308 active cases, while the 12,67,109 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,266 in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said It said 53 more COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Of the new deaths, seven were reported from Sundargarh district and six from Balasore.

The daily positivity rate was 0.82 per cent on Sunday, and 122 children were among those newly infected, the bulletin said.

Odisha tested a total of 60,084 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it stated.

