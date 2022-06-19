Odisha Reports 51 New COVID-19 Cases

Odisha recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 12,88,851, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no new deaths in the last 24 hours.

There are 239 active cases in the state at present. So far, 12,79,433 patients have recovered, including 21 since Saturday.

The positivity rate was 0.44 per cent as the new infections were detected after testing 11,719 samples.

