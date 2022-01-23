Odisha reports 8,520 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Odisha on Sunday recorded 8,520 coronavirus cases -- 325 infections less than the previous day -- pushing the tally to 12,04,660, the health department said its bulletin.

On Saturday, the state had logged 8,845 new cases and seven deaths.

The toll mounted to 8,520 with six more fatalities, the bulletin said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities in the past.

At least 11,344 patients recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,10,767, the department said.

Odisha currently has 85,320 active cases, including 31,501 in Khurda.

The test positivity rate stood at 11.75 per cent Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is situated, reported 2,262 new infections, followed by Sundargarh at 932 and Cuttack at 789, it said.

As many as 937 children were among those who contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The coastal state conducted 72,524 sample tests for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Khurda, Sundargarh, Cuttack and Balasore are in the red zone, with each of these districts having over 2,500 active cases.

Puri, Jajpur and Sambalpur are among the 16 districts which are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 COVID-positive patients each. PTI HMB SBN RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)