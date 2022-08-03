Odisha Reports 920 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,15,603 on Wednesday as 920 more people, including 166 children, tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,142 as no fresh fatality was registered.

The state had logged 741 cases and one fatality on Tuesday.

Sundargarh district recorded the highest number of fresh infections at 250, followed by 133 in Khurda, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located.

Odisha now has 6,385 active cases, while 13,00,023 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,151 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Altogether 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The daily test positivity rate was at 4.29 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 21,429 samples.

