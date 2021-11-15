Odisha Reports Below 200 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Fresh Fatalities

Odisha’s daily new COVID-19 infection figure dropped below 200 mark after a gap of nine days as the state logged 185 new cases on Monday taking the tally to 10,45,656 while two fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,379, a health department official said.

The 185 new cases included 35 children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 18.91 per cent against the previous day’s 16.03 per cent.

The state on November 5 had reported 170 new cases. While the number of new cases on Sunday was 262, it stood at 247 on Saturday, 263 on Friday, 271 on Thursday and 387 on Wednesday.

Of the 185 new cases, Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest 76 cases followed by 18 in Sambalpur and 14 in Cuttack. Twelve districts did not report any new cases during last 24 hours.

As 185 people tested positive for infection out of 56,857 samples tested on Sunday, the rate of daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.32 per cent. The TPR was 0.43 per cent on Sunday, 0.40 per cent on Saturday, 0.39 per cent on Friday, 0.43 per cent on Thursday and 0.60 per cent on Wednesday.

The Health and Family Welfare department informed that two patients from Khurda district including a 66-year-old woman from Bhubaneswar, succumbed to the infection taking the COVID-19 death toll to 8,379 on Monday.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

The state currently has 2,719 active cases while 10,34,505 patients have recovered from the disease, including 205 on Sunday.

Odisha has so far conducted over 2.28 crore sample tests including 56,857 on Sunday. The state’s positivity rate stands at 4.56 per cent.

As many as 1,35,16,227 people have been fully inoculated with both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)