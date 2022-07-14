Odisha reports highest COVID-19 cases in 5 months

Odisha reported 804 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest in nearly five months, the health department said.

The positivity rate jumped to 4.18 per cent as the cases were detected after testing 19,218 samples. Seventy-one children were among the new patients, it said.

Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of 307 cases, followed by 119 cases in Cuttack.

On February 17, the state reported 886 cases.

The toll remained at 9,127 as there were no new deaths.

The active cases climbed to 4,262, out of which 1,694 patients are in Khurda.

As many as 420 more people recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 12,82,690. The state has so far reported 12,96,132 cases.

