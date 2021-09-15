Odisha reports more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases for five days

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (PTI) Odisha reported more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with 793 people recuperating from the disease and 457 fresh infections, a health department official said.

The new cases pushed the tally to 10,17,718, while 10,03,603 people have recovered from the disease.

The single-day recoveries in the last four days were above 680, while the fresh cases were in the range of 420 to 650, he said.

With an improvement in the COVID situation, none of the 30 districts of Odisha is now in the red zone, the official said.

A district with 2,500 or more active cases is classified as a red zone, while an area with 1,000 to less than 2,500 such cases is considered as yellow.

Green zones have less than 1,000 active cases.

Khurda was the last district from where the red tag was withdrawn as the number of active cases in the area fell to 2,417, the official said.

The coastal state now has 5,948 active cases.

Of the 457 fresh cases, 265 were reported from quarantine centres and 192 detected during contact tracing.

Seventy-three children and adolescents are among the new patients, and the daily infection rate among people below 18 years of age currently stands at 15.97 per cent, he said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of fresh cases at 207, followed by Cuttack (44) and Balasore (28).

Four districts - Boudh, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Subarnapur - did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

Six fresh fatalities - three from Khurda, two from Cuttack and one from Jajpur - pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,114.

The state has conducted over 1.90 crore sample tests, including 52,136 on Tuesday, for COVID-19 , and the overall positivity rate now stands at 5.35 per cent.

Over 2.60 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state, the official said. PTI AAM BDC BDC

