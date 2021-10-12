Odisha Reports Over 500 New Covid Cases Again, After A Day's Break

Odisha on Tuesday registered 529 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more than the previous day, taking the state’s tally to 10,32,673 while six fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,261, a health department official said.

The new COVID-19 cases included 62 children and adolescents. The rate of infection in the age group of 0 to 18 years population is 11.72 per cent, he said.

The infection count had dropped to 448 on Monday after remaining above 500 for five consecutive days. The state had seen 652 positive cases on Sunday, 526 on Saturday, 524 on Friday, 582 on Thursday, 593 on Wednesday and 453 on Tuesday.

Of Tuesday's new cases, Khurda district of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest of 274 cases followed by Cuttack at 37. Six districts such as Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur, did not register any new cases in the last 24 hours, he said.

The state’s daily Test Positivity Rate was 0.94 per cent as 529 cases gave positive result out of 56,093 samples tested on Monday. The TPR was 0.70 per cent on Monday, 0.97 per cent on Sunday, 0.76 per cent on Saturday, 0.78 per cent on Friday, 0.75 per cent on Thursday, 0.82 per cent on Wednesday and 0.77 per cent last Tuesday.

The Health and Family Welfare department said six fresh fatalities were reported from five districts as Khurda registered two deaths. One Covid patient each died in Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

The state currently has 5,141 active cases while as many as 10,19,218 patients including 496 on Monday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 2.07 crore sample tests including 56,093 on Monday. Odisha’s overall positivity rate now stands at 4.97 per cent.

As many as 95,23,012 people have been fully inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s Director of Health Service Bijay Mohapatra said the number of new cases mostly remained between 400 and 600 for the last two months.

However, he expressed concern as the number of cases in Bhubaneswar continues to remain between 200 and 300.

