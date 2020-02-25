Odisha: Sand Artist Creates Artwork To Welcome Donald, Melania Trump

As United States President Donald Trump is currently on his maiden tour to India, an Odisha-based sand animator, Manas Kumar has created a special piece of art to honour him and First Lady. Kumar told an international news agency that through his sand art, he wanted to welcome Trump along with Melania Trump who are on a 36-hour trip to India. It took six hours for him to create the entire artwork which shows, US President and First Lady with Taj Mahal on the background.

“Through my sand art, I want to welcome Mr and Mrs Trump to India,” Kumar said. “It took me six hours to create these artworks,” he added.

This year, many artists have come up with unique ideas to honour the dignitaries from the United States. Artist from Chandigarh, Aman Singh Gulati made a portrait of Trump on a single piece of almond, rice grain. Another artist, Venkatesh created a portrait of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi using rice grains at 'Ahmedabad One Mall' on February 23.

Padma Shri Awardee's artwork for Trump

While Kumar had made an artwork with sand after Donald Trump had visited Taj Mahal in Agra along with Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created artwork on sand to welcome the leaders on February 23. The piece said “welcome to India” along with both, US President and the First Lady with Taj Mahal in the background.

Welcome to india, President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #NamasteTrump pic.twitter.com/fb4VpvAHVo — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 23, 2020

Moreover, another Tamil Nadu-based artist carved the images of PM Modi and Trump on a watermelon on February 23. According to reports, M Elanchezian, hailing from Theni district is fruit and vegetable carving artist and took two hours to carve the images of the leaders with Taj Mahal on the background.

Speaking to a news agency, Elanchezian said, "I am happy that in his two-day visit Trump will get to know about our country's heritage and culture. It took me nearly two hours to carve out the images of Trump and Modi with the Taj Mahal in the background."

(With ANI inputs)