As India celebrates Maha Shivaratri, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Shiva adorned with 23,436 rudraksha beads on Odisha's Puri beach. Amid intensified war situation in Ukraine, he erected the nine-foot-high and 18-ft-wide installation with the message 'we pray for peace'.

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, For the first time I have used 23,436 Rudrakshya installed on My Sand art of Lord Shiva at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/hEULvBn45M — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 1, 2022

Pattnaik informed that 12 tonnes of sand is used to complete the sculpture in six hours. He said that for the first time he has used 23,436 Rudrakshya installed on the sand art of Lord Shiva.

“A war is going on. We pray to Lord Shiva for global peace,” he said in a statement.

Maha Shivaratri

As the spring season has begun across India, there are a number of festivals lined up as per the Hindu calendar. The onset of spring and brings an end to the winter season is marked by Basant Panchami and it is followed by Mahashivratri or 'the Great Night of Shiva'. This year, Mahashivratri is being celebrated on March 1 across the country.

One of many legends associated with why Mahashivratri is celebrated suggests that it marks the day when Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati, while another says that it was the night that Shiva performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation, and destruction.

Since the festival is focused on the power of meditation and spirituality, devotees visit temples, sing prayers, and chant the name of Lord Shiva on this day. Bael leaves are considered auspicious for the day and it is used to decorate the 'Shiva Linga' in the temple. To appease Lord Shiva and receive his blessings on Mahashivratri, milk, fruits, and sweets are offered by people.

Many devotees observe a fast as a penance to Lord Shiva while a few people follow a strict 'Nirjala' fast to show of their devotion towards the Lord by abstaining from water or food throughout the entire day.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru explains that Mahashivratri is very significant for people who are on the spiritual path and for those who are in family situations or are ambitious in the world. Mahashivratri is celebrated as Shiva’s wedding anniversary by people who live in family situations. And the day is observed as the time when Shiva conquered all his enemies by those people with worldly ambitions.

(Image: Twitter/@sudarsansand)