Odisha School That Housed Train Tragedy Dead Razed In Part To Calm Spooked Students

Parts of the Bahanaga High School in Odisha, which was used as a morgue to house dead bodies after the horrific Balasore train crash, are being demolished. According to sources, parts of the 65-year-old educational institution is being razed as students refused to attend classes because of dead bodies being stored there. As many as 275 passengers died following a three-way train crash involving Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur Express and a freight train on June 2. Dozens of dead bodies were kept at the Bahanaga High School for identification of the deceased.

Visuals have now surfaced showing the labourers taking the school apart bit by bit. One of the students told ANI that the images of the dead bodies are unforgettable and it has spooked the kids to the extent that they are unwilling to return.

'Can't forget the scary images'

"After the horrific train accident, our school was full of bodies. We just can’t forget the scary images of those bodies scattered all over our school premises," a student told ANI. "Almost all the bodies were headless and limbless. Even entrails were visible. Maybe after sanitisation, puja-hawan and painting of the school building, our minds will calm a little bit".

One of the teachers also reflected on the demolition and the superstition over the spirits of the deceased lingering around, something which also frightened the kids. "The collector visited the building yesterday. There is nothing to be scared of and there are no spirits here. It's just superstition. Still, this will be taken down and a new building will be built," the teacher told ANI.

School management made request

The demolition was initiated after the school management committee (SMC) pleaded with the state government for the same citing the reluctance of the students. The school was scheduled to re-open on June 16 after summer vacations. In order to encourage the students and motivate them, Bishnu Charan Sutar, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Balasore has said that he "will ensure that no student drops out of the school due to this reason."