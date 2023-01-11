Odisha 'sextortion' Case: ED Attaches Assets Of Prime Accused Archana Nag

A house worth Rs 3.64 crore of Archana Nag, prime accused in an alleged sextortion case of Odisha, has been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said Wednesday.

The money laundering investigation stems from two Odisha Police FIRs of 2022 filed against Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, his alleged aide Khageshwar Patra and Sharadhanjali Behera, an associate of Nag.

"A luxurious house of the prime accused Archana Nag worth Rs 3.64 crore has been attached in connection with ongoing money laundering investigation into the high-profile sextortion racket being run in and around the city of Bhubaneswar," the agency said in a statement.

The ED said the state police complaint states that "the lady blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband (Chand) with the assistance of Shradhanjali Behera and Khageswar Patra generated properties worth crores of rupees through extortion by way of honey trapping high profile and rich people and secretly making their videos and threatening and blackmailing them for lodging false police cases against them and making viral of their videos in social media." The agency had earlier seized some luxury vehicles worth Rs 56.5 lakh in this case.

