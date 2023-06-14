Last Updated:

Odisha Shocker! Steam Leak In Tata Steel's Plant, Two In Intensive Care

The injured persons were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment. 

Steam leak in Tata Steel's Odisha plant. (Credit:ANI)


Why you’re reading this: Two persons injured in an accidental steam leak at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district remain in intensive care while 16 others remain hospitalised, a company statement said.

3 things you need to know

  1. The steam leak occurred at around 1 PM on Tuesday during inspection work at the plant and affected workers and engineers.

  2. Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra on Tuesday said that around 19 persons were injured in the incident.

Tata Steel issues statement 

"Of the 18 burn cases admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, two remain in intensive care... The other injured persons are in stable condition, receiving continuous, high-quality care," said Tata Steel in a statement. 

"Another person initially admitted for a panic attack at the incident site, is now in good health and expected to be discharged shortly," the statement added. 

