Odisha STF Arrest Two Wildlife Smugglers With Live Pangolin

A Special Task Force (STF) team in Odisha rescued a live pangolin – an exotic mammal often trafficked in Asia and Africa with a high demand for its medicinal use. The STF apprehended two wildlife smugglers on Thursday evening near Khadupadar Chhaka on Jeypore-Boipariguda Bypass in Koraput.

Following a lead, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Forest Officials of Jeypore Forest Division and Koraput district police on Thursday evening near Khadupadar Chhaka on Jeypore-Baipariguda Bypass within the limits of Baipariguda Police Station regarding possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

The accused have been identified as Durya Matpadia of Badapada village and Kartik Harizan of Majhiguda village in Boipariguda. Besides one live Pangolin, other incriminating materials were also recovered from their possession.

Under sections 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 , case has been registered and the accused person will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Jeypore. "The Live Pangolin was handed over to DFO, Jeypore for safe custody. Further investigation is underway. The Special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing," the STF said.