Odisha STF Arrests 5th Accused In OTP Scam Case, Unravels Mangaluru Blast Link

Why you're reading this: Odisha Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday, stated that they have arrested a fifth accused who has been involved in the OTP (One Time Password) sharing scam case wherein, OTPs generated through pre-activated SIM cards were sold to cyber criminals including Pakistani Intelligence Office (PIO) and ISI agents. The police also established a link between the last year's Mangalore autorickshaw blast and the OTP scam case.

3 things you need to know:

Odisha STF has already arrested four people in connection with the OTP scam.

The fifth accused was in touch with at least two Pak ISI agents.

The Mangalore autorickshaw blast happened on November 19, 2022, when the main accused Shareeq boarded an autorickshaw and was heading to carry out an attack on the Pumpwell flyover when the bomb exploded inside the vehicle injuring him as well the driver.

What is the connection between Mangalore blast and the OTP scam accused?

According to Odisha STF IG Jai Narayan Pankaj, one person named Pritam Kar was arrested in the OTP sharing scam case. "Earlier 4 people were arrested. They used to generate OTPs using pre-activated SIM cards and sold the OTPs to cyber criminals including Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) and ISI agents," he said.

Further, he said that the SIM and Debit cards used by the accused of the Mangalore auto blast were given by accused Kar. "It is also learned that the SIM and debit card used by the main accused in last year's Mangalore auto blast was given by this person (Pritam). He was also in direct touch with at least two Pakistani ISI agents and met them physically and received over Rs 1.5 lakh for selling OTPs/mule accounts/digital wallets," Jai Narayan Pankaj said.

According to sources, Pritam Kar had handed over the SIM and debit card to a Pakistani agent who had handed the same to Shareeq. Kar had reportedly met the Pak ISI agent in Patna and Ranchi. The STF officials are further probing whether Kar has any association with Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yaseen, the other accused in the Mangalore blast case.

What is the OTP sharing scam case?

According to the police, individuals involved in a scam related to sharing OTPs fraudulently obtained a large number of SIM cards. The accused would sell these OTPs, generated through the SIM cards, to various clients, including PIO and ISI agents in Pakistan and India. They would receive payment from Pakistani agents residing in India in exchange. They were also in touch with a female PIO agent who was arrested last year in an Official Secrets Act and Honey-Trap case in Rajasthan.

The OTPs were utilised to create multiple accounts on popular social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, and Instagram and to open email accounts. These platforms were then used for activities detrimental to India, including spying, communication with terrorists, radicalization, disseminating anti-India propaganda, fueling anti-India sentiments on social media, engaging in honey-trapping, and other illicit activities, as confirmed by the Odisha STF.

Furthermore, the online shopping accounts created through these platforms were also exploited to supply items to terrorists and anti-India elements, according to an official from the STF in May.