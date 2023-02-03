Odisha: STF Seizes Fake Currency Notes Of Face Value Of Over Rs 31 Lakh

The special task force of Odisha Police has seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of face value of over Rs 31 lakh during a raid in Bolangir district in western Odisha, police said on Friday.

Acting on information, STF sleuths with the help of Bolangir district police seized the FICN from a man near the main gate of Titlagarh bus stand park on Wednesday.

During the search that followed counterfeit currency notes of Rs 31,27,500 and other incriminating articles were seized from the man, who hails from Kalahandi, the police said.

A case was registered under sections of the IPC.

The STF has so far seized FICN of face value of Rs 78,70,600, including the latest one, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)