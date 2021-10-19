Odisha STF seizes two leopard skin, nabs one wildlife criminal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 (PTI) The Special Task Force of Odisha Police seized two leopard skin and nabbed one person on charge of dealing with illegal wildlife body parts trade, police said.

Based on reliable information, the STF team conducted a raid with the help of Boudh Forest officials near village Kapasira under Manmunda Forest Range in Boudh district and nabbed one person.

During search, two leopard skin and other materials were seized from his possession. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of leopard skin, for which he has been detained and handed over to forest officials for necessary legal action at their end, the STF said.

During last one year, special drive against wildlife criminals/poachers have been launched in the state and the STF has seized 18 leopard skin, nine elephant tusk, two deer skin, five pangolin and 15 kilograms of pangolin scales and arrested 36 wildlife criminals.

STF is the specialized wing of Odisha Police to curb organized crime in the state. Wildlife crimes is one of the focus area of STF, an official said. PTI AAM RG RG

