Odisha Teacher Murder: Accused To Be Produced In Court; BJP & Congress Demand Resignations

Taking cognizance of the 24-year-old school teacher's murder, National women commission (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma on Saturday, demanded the removal of the ministers from the Naveen Patnaik cabinet, seeking stringent punishment to the accused in police custody. Moreover, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a full report after a proper inquiry into the matter within 5-days. Accused Gobind Sahu will be produced in court as his 5-day remand is set to end today.

Odisha teacher murder: NCPCR demands report

The child rights panel - NCPCR - took cognizance of the allegations that Gobinda Sahu, the owner of a school in Mahaling, sexually exploited minors in the school. The Commission said these sexual activities were done inside a separate room by Gobinda Sahu. He used to tempt the girls for good marks in examination, stated NCPCR.

On Saturday, Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha in Bhubaneswar staged a large protest demanding the immediate removal, arrest of state Home Minister Dibyasankar Mishra, and CBI probe into the murder of Mahaling College teacher. The women cadres, carrying pyres, clashed with Bhubaneshwar police demanding Mishra’s resignation. Reportedly, Youth Congress activists also hurled rotten eggs at the parental house of Mishra and demanded his resignation for a fair probe.

Odisha teacher murder

A 24-year-old female school teacher went missing on October 8, leading to her family alleging that she was kidnapped, raped and then murdered. On Tuesday, the Odisha police exhumed the half-burnt mutilated body of a woman, suspected to be that of a 24-year-old teacher missing since October 8, from the playground of a school in Odisha's Kalahandi district where she used to work, an official said. The president of the private school's managing committee, the prime accused - Gobind Sahu - in the case was also arrested from Bolangir district during the day.

Sahu, who is said to be close to the minister, has confessed his role in the crime. He admitted that he cleaved the body and burnt it before burning it in the school compound. The family members of the victim have been demanding capital punishment for the culprits. He has been sent to 5-day police remand

Alleging that the accused is a close aide of Minister of State for Home D S Mishra, the opposition BJP and Congress demanded his resignation and a CBI probe into the incident. The ruling BJD said the law will take its own course. Congress and BJP activists also staged demonstrations in Bhubaneswar and Bhawanipatna, headquarters of Kalahandi district, demanding Mishra’s resignation.