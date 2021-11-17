Odisha to accomplish 90% administration of first dose of COVID vaccination by November 30

Odisha is on track to complete 90% of the first dose administration by November 30, according to state government officials. Odisha's vaccination rate has surpassed the national average, with the least amount of vaccine doses wasted in the process, according to the state government on Tuesday. Taking a district-wise review of the progress, state Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra said, "We are now in a transitional phase of the pandemic".

"There has been a substantial reduction in the number of infected cases. At this point, we have to intensify the vaccination drive before the third wave hit the people," he said.

The districts were encouraged to ramp up the campaign and open more COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the village and GP levels. By November 13, 2021, the total vaccination in Odisha had reached 4.03 crore, according to Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Raj Kumar Sharma. He said that the first dose was given to 2,68,04,755 people and the second dose was given to about 1,34,96,059 people.

According to the report, 82.4% of the population aged 18 and above received the first dose, compared to 79.8% nationally. Similarly, 41.5% of the population received the second dose, compared to 38.4% nationally. It was also said that by the end of November, 90% of the first dose will have been administered. The wastage of the doses was least in Odisha because of thorough care in storing, shipping, and delivery of the vaccine, said Shalini Pandit, Director National Health Mission.

She noted that vaccination waste in the state had dropped to -5.3 %, saving roughly 20 lakh doses. She stated that the vaccination and syringes were in ample supply. Pandit further instructed that the second dose of the vaccine be of the same brand as the first dose. She went on to say that the first and second doses of the vaccination should not be mixed together.

COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 total increased to 10,45,862 on Tuesday, with 206 more persons testing positive for the virus, up 21 from the previous day, and two more deaths. This brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 8,381, according to a health official. The new cases were registered in 15 of the state's 30 districts. Khurda had the most cases, at 120, followed by Cuttack with 15 and Jajpur with 12 new cases.

New deaths have been reported in the districts of Cuttack and Khurda. So far, 53 people have died as a result of comorbidities.

32 children have been added to the list of new patients. Infection rates in the 0-18 age group dropped to 15.53% from 18.91% the day before.

