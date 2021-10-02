Odisha To Collaborate With Centre For The Implementation Of AMRUT 2.0, SBM 2.0: CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has welcomed the Central government's Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM) 2.0 and declared that the state will collaborate with the Indian government to execute these major initiatives.

Chief Minister Patnaik said, "I thank the Hon'ble PM for giving me this opportunity to share our experiences; Odisha will partner with the Central government in the successful implementation of these flagship missions and work towards improving the liveability standards for our urban population."

Patnaik went on to say that the state government's primary objective is to provide safe and clean tap water to every residence in each and every city of Odisha, as well as to achieve garbage-free, clean cities in a timely way. While talking about the mission’s implementation, he said that AMRUT which was started in the year 2015 in Odisha, has made considerable improvements in the urban water supply segment and septage control throughout nine key towns of the state.

Odisha spent Rs 2,600 cr on water supply and sewerage facilities: CM Patnaik

With a total expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore, Odisha has constructed water supply and sewerage facilities, the state chief minister informed. CM Patnaik added that Odisha has been achieving a top place in the country for the past three years, due to the effective execution of the initiatives and urban reform policies under AMRUT. Furthermore, Patnaik stated that the Odisha government has launched the BASUDHA initiative to provide tap water to all homes in 114 cities, in addition to the AMRUT mission's coverage.

According to information provided by the Odisha chief minister, 27 out of 114 cities, including Bhubaneswar, in Odisha have obtained 100% home tap water connections. It became the first and only city with a population of one million or more to achieve this mark. Patnaik informed that the state's goal is to have 100% home connectivity in all cities by December 2022. "In this ambitious journey, Jal Sathis, who are the Mission Sakthi members, are our community partners in managing the water supply distribution and consumer relationship," the chief minister added.

Referring to the 'Drink from Tap' mission in Odisha which is a part of the 5T project, CM Patnaik said that under the Initiative, 24x7 drinkable water supply from taps, fulfilling IS 10500 quality requirements, will be supplied to all homes of Jagannatha Dham at Puri. He added that, under the mission, Puri has become the nation's first city to enter the list of worldwide cities such as London, New York, Singapore, and Tokyo.

The Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The SBM-U 2.0 and the AMRUT 2.0 were created with the goal of making all of the cities in India "Garbage Free" and "Water Secure."

