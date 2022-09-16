Last Updated:

Odisha To Get 5G Service In First Phase Of Launch: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Odisha will get 5G service along with other cities in the first phase of its launch.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Image: Shutterstock/ANI


Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said Odisha will get 5G service along with other cities in the first phase of its launch.

“Odisha will have access to 5G telecom service in the very first phase. It will provide users 10 times the speed of 4G,” he said on the sidelines of a programme here.

Around 13 cities are likely to get 5G telecom service across the country in the first phase.

Vaishnaw also downplayed apprehensions over the radiation impact of 5G. “The radiation from 5G is much below the WHO-recommended levels,” he said.

READ | Prepare for 5G launch: IT Minister tells Telecom providers after Spectrum assignment

During an interactive session with students, the minister said the Centre has asked telecom operators to improve the quality of their service.

He said a 5G lab has been developed at IIT-Madras.

Vaishnaw also said India is looking at developing hydrogen-powered trains by 2023.

“The Railways is trying to connect the remote and unconnected areas of the country through its ‘Gati Shakti’ policy, and work on this is on the fast track,” he added.

READ | OnePlus 10T 5G gets second software update since launch: Release notes here
READ | '5G services to be launched by October; swift scale-up to follow,' says Ashwini Vaishnaw
READ | As India set eyes on 5G, PM Modi says 6G to be launched by end of this decade
READ | Jio to invest Rs 2 lakh cr in 5G; pan-India rollout by Dec 2023

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT