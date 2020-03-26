Odisha To Set Up 1000-bedded COVID-19 Hospital; To Be Functional In A Fortnight

Amid the rise in Coronavirus cases in the country and 2 positive cases of the virus being reported in the state, Odisha is all set to have the largest COVID-19 hospital in the country. India's largest COVID-19 hospital will have 1000 beds and will be made functional in a fortnight. Odisha will become India's first state to set up such a hospital that will only treat Coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital was set up by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) in Mumbai. Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100 bedded center at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for Covid-19. The facility has 100 beds and boasts of a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection.

Odisha Announces Lockdown Till March 29

Earlier on March 22, the Odisha government had decided to impose a lockdown in the state till 9 pm on March 29. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday had urged people to stay at home and step out only for essential services.

"If you go out - you risk bringing the virus to your family. The administration will take tough action on anyone violating this and risking their lives, their family members and people of Odisha," the Chief Minister said.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest Health Ministry data available on Thursday, India so far has 649 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation starting Tuesday midnight. He accentuated the need for 21 days, that were necessary for breaking the transmission chain of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages across the country - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," the Prime Minister said.

